Sikkim logs 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

By PTI

GANGTOK: Sikkim's COVID-19 tally soared to 26,548 on Saturday as 237 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities pushed the Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll to 344, a health bulletin said.

East Sikkim district registered the highest number of new cases at 127, followed by South Sikkim (66) and West Sikkim (44).

The Himalayan state now has 3,400 active cases, while 22,535 people have recovered from the disease and 269 patients have migrated to other states thus far, it said. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 85.7 per cent.

Sikkim has tested over 2 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 1,806 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said, adding that the positivity rate stands at 13.1 per cent.