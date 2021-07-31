STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Terrorist arrested as NIA raids 15 locations in Jammu and Kashmir

The raids were carried out in connection with the busting of a Lashker-e-Mustafa  module in March and the recovery of an IED dropped here by a drone from Pakistan.

Published: 31st July 2021 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

JAMMU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday arrested a terrorist as it carried out raids at 15 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with two terror-related cases, officials said.

The raids were carried out in connection with the busting of a Lashker-e-Mustafa (LEM) module in March and the recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) dropped here by a drone from Pakistan, an NIA spokesperson said.

During the raid, the NIA also recovered digital devices including mobile phones, pen drives, shells of used bullets, plastic face masks used during stone-pelting and hand written jihadi material, the spokesperson said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Jammu and Kashmir Lashker e Mustafa
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp