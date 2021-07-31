STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two JeM militants including Masood Azhar's kin killed in encounter in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam this morning, following inputs about the presence of militants there.

Published: 31st July 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Army jawans rush towards encounter site in the Pinjora area of Shopian, in south Kashmir

Indian army personnel | Image for representational purposes (File | ANI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces on Saturday killed two JeM militants, including a top Pakistani ultra belonging to the family of the group's chief Masood Azhar and involved in the planning of the 2019 Pulwama attack, in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Namibian and Marsar and the general area of Dachigam this morning, following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said that the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at a search party of the forces, who retaliated. In the exchange of firing, two militants were killed, the official said.

IG (Kashmir Range) Vijay Kumar said, "Topmost Pakistani terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lamboo, killed in today's encounter." The IGP said Mohammad Ismal Alvi alias Lamboo alias Adnan was from the family of JeM chief Masood Azhar.

"He was involved in conspiracy and planning of Lethpora Pulwama attack and figured in a charge sheet produced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)," Kumar said.

Suicide bomber Adil Dar blew an explosive-laden vehicle in a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy on February 14, 2019, on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway at Lethpora in Pulwama district in south Kashmir, killing 40 CRPF personnel and injuring several others. "Identification of the second terrorist being ascertained," Kumar said.

The IGP also congratulated the army and police for the success.

