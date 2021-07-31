STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

West Bengal BJP to go ahead with 'mini marathon' in Kolkata despite no police permission

A Kolkata Police officer said go ahead for the event has not been granted due to the COVID-19 restrictions that disallow large gatherings in the state.

Published: 31st July 2021 09:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 09:06 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has vowed to take part in the 'mini marathon' in the city to be organised by its youth wing on Sunday, despite the Kolkata Police not granting permission for the event.

Besides Ghosh, Union minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, Janata Yuva Morcha state president Saumitra Khan and its national secretary Raju Bista will take part in the less-than-1 km marathon in the Maidan area, to encourage the Indian sports contingent at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

"Keeping in mind the Covid situation, there will not be a large turnout at the event with only 500 participants. This gesture is all about giving a boost to our sportspersons at the Olympics" If the police want to take action, let them," Ghosh said.

A Kolkata Police officer said go-ahead for the event has not been granted due to the COVID-19 restrictions that disallow large gatherings in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Dilip Ghosh
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp