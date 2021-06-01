STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Two naxals killed in encounter in Kondagaon

The DRG team ran into a group of ultras near Bhandarpal, leading to an exchange of fire that lasted for about an hour, he said.

Published: 01st June 2021 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Naxals

Representational Image (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Two naxals including a woman were killed in a gun battle with the security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district on Tuesday, a senior police official said. A huge cache of firearms and explosives was also recovered from the site, he said.

The gunfight took place around 12:30 pm in the dense forest near Bhandarpal village when a team of the police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said. Kondagaon in Bastar region is located around 200 km from the state capital Raipur.

The operation had been launched on Monday based on information about the presence of Maoists belonging to the `North Kanker-Mainpur Division Coordination Committee' in the jungles of Rajpur, Bhandarpal and Timnar villages along the Kondagaon-Kanker district border, the IG said.

The DRG team ran into a group of ultras near Bhandarpal, leading to an exchange of fire that lasted for about an hour, he said.

After the encounter ceased, the bodies of two Maoists, including a woman, clad in `uniform', were found at the spot, he said. An SLR (self-loading rifle), .303 rifle and three 12 bore rifles along with a huge quantity of explosives and camping materials were also recovered, Sundarraj said.

"It is believed that a few more naxal cadres might have been injured in the action. A search is underway," he added.

A series of search operations have been carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), a Special Task Force and DRG along the Kanker- Kondagaon border in the last two days, the senior police officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naxals Kondagaon
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp