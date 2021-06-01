STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi High Court directs Centre to form policy on distribution of drug to treat black fungus patients

It said the drug is in shortage in the entire country including Delhi for the last two weeks now.

Published: 01st June 2021 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi high court, Delhi HC

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed the Centre to form a policy on distribution of Liposomal Amphotericin B drug for treat black fungus and spell out the priority of patients so that some lives could be saved, if not all.

The administration of drug has to be prioritized for those with better chances of survival as also the younger generation, having promise of future over the older ones who have lived their lives, the high court said.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh said the Centre may carve out an exception in the policy for those serving the nation in high position and whose safety and security is necessary because of the pivotal roles that they play. It said the drug is in shortage in the entire country including Delhi for the last two weeks now.

The court said it is high time that the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), which is a statutory body constituted to lay down guidelines for medical treatment of patients suffering from various ailments, comes out with clear guidelines on the use of Liposomal Amphotericin-B, plain Amphotericin-B and Posaconazole, for the treatment of black fungus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp