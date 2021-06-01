STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Newborn tests positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Palghar

The woman, hailing from Darsheth village, gave birth to the child at a private nursing home in Palghar town.

Published: 01st June 2021

baby

The official claimed this was the first case of a newborn contracting COVID-19 in Palghar district. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

PALGHAR: A 15-hour-old girl in Palghar district of Maharashtra has tested positive for coronavirus, while her mother tested negative for the infection, a medical officer said.

The woman, hailing from Darsheth village, gave birth to the child at a private nursing home in Palghar town on Sunday, he said.

Following the delivery, both the mother and the child were tested and the baby's report came out positive for the coronavirus infection, he said on Monday.

The official claimed this was the first case of a newborn contracting COVID-19 in Palghar district.

The child was admitted to a government hospital in Jawhar taluka and her condition was reported to be stable, he said.

Till Monday, Palghar district reported a total of 1,09,874 COVID-19 cases and 2,066 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.

