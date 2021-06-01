No pay in Jammu and Kashmir district for not achieving 100 per cent Covid vaccine target

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: In a controversial order, the administration in J&K’s Rajouri district has said that the salary of employees deployed for Covid duty should not be released unless they furnish a certificate of achieving 100 per cent vaccination target.

District Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Shavan, who is also DDMA chairman, said in an order that to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of target groups, Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) have been directed not to draw the salary of employees deployed on Covid duty/active field offices unless a certificate is furnished regarding vaccination.

The order has made it mandatory for the employees engaged in Covid duty to achieve 100 per cent vaccination of target groups in their areas.

“The concerned district treasury officer/treasury officers shall not entertain the salary bills unless a vaccination certificate is attached with the bill,” added the order.

On April 5, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department officials in north Kashmir’s Bandipora had made it mandatory for persons above 45 to get themselves vaccinated in order to be eligible for government ration.

“Please remember that without producing Covid-19 vaccination certificate, the ration will not be issued in any case,” read the order issued by the assistant director, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Bandipora.

However, the controversial order was withdrawn by the department after public outcry.The J&K government has so far vaccinated 32,95,236 people. Of them, 27,49,200 have got one dose and 5,46,036 both.