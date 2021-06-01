Now, get your transport department smart card directly at home in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh transport department is all set to introduce an advanced centralised system to facilitate contactless procedure for issuing smart card-based certificates directly at the doorsteps via postal services.

No more struggling for requisite important documents, no need to stand in long queue or risk of falling prey to middlemen as the transport department will send them directly on your registered portal address.

The facility will be launched by the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday.

The new measure besides ensuring zero risk of coronavirus infection will enhance the efficiency of the transport department bringing convenience for people.

“The new system will work under the state government’s initiative 'Tuhar Sarkar Tuhar Dwar' (your government at your doorstep) as much convenient option for the people. It will increase awareness on traffic rules, minimise accidents, curb corruption and criminal activities,” said Dipanshu Kabra, Additional Transport Commissioner.

Besides the driving license (DL), registration certificate (RC), duplicate documents, the department will enlist 20 other essential records that can be acquired by an applicant or vehicle owners and get them directly through the post. The smart card will be delivered promptly at the registered address.

The printing and issuing of DL, RC and other documents on smart cards will now be carried out through the modern centralised system instead of the 28 different transport offices located in the districts of the state, Kabra added.

The state transport department has listed 22 distinct services that can be accessed by the people by visiting the official portal www.parivahan.gov.in. The helpline number has also been issued for those seeking any information or assistance.