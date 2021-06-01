STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 600 academicians appeal to SC to set up SIT to probe post-poll violence in West Bengal

They claimed that a large section of the Bengali society is living under fear and alleged that those who "voted against the TMC in the recently held assembly elections are being victimised."

Published: 01st June 2021 11:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 11:16 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A group of over 600 professors and vice chancellors on Tuesday appealed to the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the post-poll violence in West Bengal and set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe such incidents.

In a statement, they claimed that a large section of the Bengali society is living under fear and alleged that those who "voted against the TMC in the recently held assembly elections are being victimised."

Thousands of people have migrated to the adjoining states of Assam, Odisha and Jharkhand due to fear of getting killed or attacked by "hooligans supported by the ruling party of Bengal," they claimed.

"We appeal for inquiry by independent authorities like National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and also appeal to the Supreme Court to take suo motu notice of the matter and set up SIT to investigate the incidents," the group said.

Stating that such acts of violence and politics of terror undermine the Constitution and destroy the basic building blocks of democracy, they said it should not be tolerated.

The BJP has blamed the state's ruling Trinamool Congress for the violence, while the TMC has accused the saffron party of politicising incidents of violence in which, it has said, its workers have also lost lives.

The state government has also refuted the allegations of large-scale violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Bengal poll violence
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp