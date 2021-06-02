STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ashok Gehlot stresses on free vaccination against Covid-19, says it's every Indian's right

'Let us all raise our voices against this inefficiency and insensitivity of the NDA and demand Free Universal Vaccination,' Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.

Published: 02nd June 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said free universal vaccination is the right of every Indian.

"All previous central governments have been taking this programme forward. Now when the nation is grappling with an unprecedented health crisis, to deny vaccination to all is totally unjust," Gehlot tweeted.

"Let us all raise our voices against this inefficiency and insensitivity of the NDA and demand Free Universal Vaccination," he said in support of the Congress party's online campaign for free anti-Covid jabs for all.

