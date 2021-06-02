STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal post-poll violence: Nearly 600 academics call for SC-monitored SIT probe

The letter signed by academicians, including former vice-chancellors of varsities, Prakash Singh, Govardhan Das and J S P Pande, comes in the wake of Governor’s visit to the affected areas.

Published: 02nd June 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

It is mandatory that a chargesheet must be filed within 90 days of any given crime. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Alleging large scale post-poll violence in West Bengal had displaced many people, around 600 academicians on Tuesday issued a joint letter, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored special investigation team (SIT) probe, besides the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission, into the issue.

“Today, a large section of the Bengali society is living in fear. Those who voted against the TMC are being victimised. Many of them are under attack from the TMC supported stormtroopers — their properties vandalised and livelihoods destroyed.

There are reports that dozens of people, including women, have been killed in post-poll violence,” said the letter penned by the academicians, who also claimed that thousands of people have migrated to the adjoining states of Assam, Orissa and Jharkhand due to fear of getting killed or raped by hooligans supported by the ruling party in Bengal. 

The letter signed by academicians, including former vice-chancellors of varsities, Prakash Singh, Govardhan Das and J S P Pande, comes in the wake of Governor Jagdeep Dhankar’s visit to the affected areas. Dhankar was allegedly shown black flags as he interacted with a few victims of violence. BJP leaders claimed the Ministry of Home Affairs would soon deliberate on a report submitted by a team that did a spot assessment.

The letter comes close on the heels of the attack launched by the BJP leaders on Mamata for skipping a review meeting with the PM last week.

Former chief secretary's response sought

Kolkata: A notice served on West Bengal former chief secretary Alapan Bandhopadhyay hours before his retirement had sought his response on why action should not be taken against him under the Disaster Management Act for skipping a post-cyclone review meeting with the Prime Minister on May 28. Bandopadhyay was appointed as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s chief advisor soon after his retirement. The Ministry of Home Affairs directed Bandhopadhyay to ‘’explain in writing’’ in three days as to ‘’why action should not be taken against him’’ under Section 51 of the DM Act. The section pertains to punishment for obstruction for refusal to comply with a direction given by the Centre.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal Post Poll Violence West Bengal SIT Supreme Court
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp