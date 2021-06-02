BJP top panel in Uttar Pradesh amid rumours of reshuffle

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Weeks after the ruling BJP’s poor show in the three-tier panchayat polls and amid growing speculation on Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet reshuffle, a high-powered panel landed in the state capital to draw the strategy for the 2022 Assembly poll in the in politically-crucial Uttar Pradesh.

Party’s national general secretary (organisation) B L Santosh and party’s in-charge for UP Radha Mohan Singh reached Lucknow for a two-day meeting with top functionaries and senior ministers.

After meeting Yogi Adityanath, state party president Swatantra Deo Singh and state general secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal on Monday evening, the two leaders held discussions with senior functionaries from other parts of the state.

Besides, there were closed-door meetings with senior ministers, including two deputy CMs Dr Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya, and other ministers, including Siddharth Nath Singh, Suresh Khanna and Satish Chandra Dwivedi on Tuesday.

According to BJP sources, the detailed report of the two leaders would form the foundation of the party’s strategy for polls, which are barely ten months away.

While the deputy CMs Dr Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya said the meetings were part of devising a roadmap for next Assembly polls, the central leaders are believed to have delved into various issues, including coordination between the party and government, handling of the pandemic’s second wave. Speculations are rife about the possibility of bureaucrat-turned BJP MLC A K Sharma’s inclusion in the cabinet as deputy CM or a minister.