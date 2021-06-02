STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre broadens rules that bar retired officials from publishing sensitive information

The head of the organisation will decide whether the proposed material for publication is sensitive and whether it falls in the domain of the organization, according to the amended rules.

Published: 02nd June 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 06:52 AM

The 2007 rules had barred the employees from publishing material including sensitive information. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has barred officers who had worked in intelligence and security-related organisations from publishing sensitive information. New clauses have been added to the rules, including the conditions that they can’t share any material on the “domain of the organisation” or its personnel.

The Central Civil Services (Pension) Amendment Rules, 2021, dated May 31, which was notified by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) late on Tuesday evening, also mentions that such officers “need to take prior permission from the head of the organisation” for publishing such material. In the earlier 2007 rules, permission was to be taken from the head of the department. It has also been made clear in the amended rules that all employees would require to give an undertaking to the head of organisation that they would not publish such information, failing which pension can be “withheld or withdrawn”.

According to the Central Civil Services (Pension) Amendment Rules 2007 that was notified in March 2008, all such employees are already barred from publishing any sensitive information, “the disclosure of which would prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India”.

The amended provision now reads, “No government servant, who, having worked in any intelligence or security-related organisation shall, without prior clearance from the head of the organisation, make any publication after retirement, of any material relating to and including the domain of the organisation, including any reference or information about any personnel and his designation, and expertise or knowledge gained by virtue of working in that organisation.”

There was no mention of ‘domain of the organisation’ in the 2007 rules. “Domain may mean core area of the working of an organisation,” an official said.

