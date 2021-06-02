STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Fear of death, impotence keeping villagers away from Covid jabs in Jharkhand

There are more than half a dozen villages in Khunti itself which witnessed opposition from the locals after the survey team reached there and asked not to bring vaccines to the village in the last few

Published: 02nd June 2021 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: People in rural areas, especially the tribal dominated districts such as Gumla, Khunti and other adjoining districts, are reluctant to get COVID vaccine due to the fear of death, fever and impotence as well, after the jabs are administered to them. 

Not only they are reluctant to take the jabs, but health workers reaching out to tribal villages for vaccination and awareness drives are being attacked by the villagers.

In a recent such incident, health workers who had gone for COVID survey to the Unkuda village under Torpa Block of Khunti on Tuesday were attacked by the villagers asking them to leave the place or they will be killed. Villagers were said to be annoyed after a woman in the village died within few days after
taking COVID jab.

There are more than half a dozen villages in Khunti itself which witnessed opposition from the locals after the survey team reached there and asked not to bring vaccines to the village in the last few days. Interestingly, even those who have taken the first dose are also not turning up for the second one after
they got fever after the first jab.

Local village representatives in Gumla also asserted that there is a misconception among the villagers regarding the vaccine, due to which they are not ready to take the jabs.

“There is a misconception among the villagers that COVID jabs will make them impotent, ill or they might also die. Some of the incidents where people having comorbidity died after taking the jabs have strengthened their belief,” said Senha Circle Officer Vijay Das. Looking at these problems, intensive awareness drive has been launched in the region following which, people have started turning up for vaccination, he added.

ALSO READ | Vaccinating Tamil Nadu tribals an uphill task as fear of death, side-effects drive them away

Moreover, traditional village heads and priests are being administered COVID vaccine on priority basis to pass a positive message and develop a sense of confidence among villagers.

Local village representatives in Gumla also confirmed that people are really afraid of taking the jabs due to the fear death or getting ill.

“People here are afraid of taking the jabs as they get fever as soon as they are administered the vaccine. Though, this is a common phenomenon, a belief has been established among the villagers that vaccines are making them ill,” said Mukhia of Andhardih village under Ghaghra Block of Gumla, Jhari Oraon.

Enamul Khan of Malgo village under Bharno Block was of the view that people are also not very keen to take the jab as some of the people died after a few days of getting the COVID vaccine.

“Recently, some of the old age people who already had high blood sugar and other ailments, died after a few days of taking the jab which has strengthened their belief that the jabs are killing people,” said Khan. As most of the people got fever post vaccination, many of them have already decided that they will not go for the second jab, he added.

Officials said that there definitely is a problem, which is being resolved gradually. “There is a belief among the villagers that they should not have any problem due to the vaccine but people are getting fever post vaccination. So they are not very keen in taking the second jab,” said Bishunpur BDO Chanda Bhattacharya. There was very encouraging response during the first doze, but since most of the people got fever and headache after that, they are not turning up for the second doze, she added.

Gumla Deputy Commissioner Shishir Kumar Sinha also admitted that there is some problem due to which intensive awareness drive has been launched to encourage people to come forward for vaccination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccination Jharkhand vaccination Khunti district
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp