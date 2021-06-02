Gauhati HC seeks status report on refugees who fled to Assam after Bengal post-poll violence

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court has asked the Assam government as well as the Centre to file a detailed reply on the status of some 400 people from West Bengal who fled to Assam in the face of violence following the declaration of Assembly election results on May 2.

After hearing two public interest litigations filed by individuals, Abhijit Sarma from Assam’s Dibrugarh and Ravi Chhedilal from Mumbai, the bench of Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia and Justice Manash Ranjan Pathak also sought the status of the condition of children, lodged in makeshift camps in Assam’s Dhubri, from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The matter will be heard again on July 14 after the court receives the replies within three weeks.

When the people, including women, from West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district crossed over to Dhubri over a period of three days, the Assam administration had sheltered them in two makeshift camps.

On May 14, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had visited one of the two camps and met the inmates.

“These people are so terrified that they told me they could be attacked because I met them. They are facing political vendetta for opposing the ruling party (Trinamool Congress),” he had said then.

Meanwhile, Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass said the party would demand the imposition of President’s rule in West Bengal.

“The BJP believes in democracy. If (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee fails to restore it in her state, we will not only demand the imposition of President’s Rule but will also launch an agitation in Assam,” Dass said.