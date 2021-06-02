STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat, MP, Uttarakhand cancel class 12 board exams, others states to take a call soon

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the decision to cancel the exams has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

Published: 02nd June 2021

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Following the Centre's decision to cancel class 12 CBSE board exams in view of the Covid pandemic, several states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand called off their board exams on Wednesday while few others said they will take a call soon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the decision to cancel the exams has been taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

Soon after, CISCE and the Haryana government also announced cancellation of their respective board exams.

Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa and Uttar Pradesh are among the states which said they are soon going to announce a final decision in this regard.

"The state government decided to scrap the exams for class 12 of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Board (GSHSB) after taking into consideration the Centre's decision to cancel the exams for class 12 students of the CBSE given the coronavirus pandemic," Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, who has been advocating the "non examination route", said a proposal has been sent to the disaster management authority regarding the state board exams for Class 12 students and a decision on the issue will be taken in a couple of days.

In West Bengal, the authorities cancelled a press conference to announce the schedule of class 10 and 12 board examinations in the state amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

No reason was given for the cancellation.

An official of the School Education Department said a committee of experts has been formed to check how to conduct the exams and evaluate papers during the present situation.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said in a video statement posted on Twitter, "The class 12 board exams (organised by the MP Board of Secondary Education) for the year 2020-21 will not be held this year.

The life of students is precious for us. We can take care of their career later."

According to Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozh, the government will make known its decision on holding the plus two board exam in the state in two days' time, after conferring with experts.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said an appropriate decision will be taken soon on holding board exams in the state.

"Regarding holding SSLC (class 10) and second year Pre-University (class 12) exams, an appropriate decision will be taken at the earliest," the minister said in a statement.

Uttarakhand intermediate board examinations were also cancelled on Wednesday in view of the prevailing Covid situation in the state.

State Education Minister Arvind Pandey said the decision has been taken in the interest of students, teachers and guardians after consulting the chief minister.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said his government will go through decisions taken by other states and also consult the Union Education Ministry before taking a call on Class 12 board exams.

