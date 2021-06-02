STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh 'honey trap' case: SIT fails to record Kamal Nath's statement

Nath had claimed in an online press conference on May 21 that he possessed a pen drive/CD of the honey trap case, following which a notice was served to him by the SIT to record his statement.

Published: 02nd June 2021 08:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 08:44 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. (File | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 'honey trap' case in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday could not record a statement of state Congress president Kamal Nath as he was not available in Bhopal, an official said.

The 'honey-trap scandal, which came to light in 2019, was an organised racket wherein a gang used to lure rich and high-placed people using young women and later blackmail them threatening to release objectionable content such as intimate videos and screenshots of social media chats.

The young women were brought to Bhopal through trafficking, police had said.

Nath had claimed in an online press conference on May 21 that he possessed a pen drive/CD of the honey trap case, following which a notice was served to him by the SIT to record his statement under the CrPc sections.

"Nath had already informed in writing that he will be in Delhi on Wednesday as per his pre-decided programme and therefore won't be able to record his statement," Narendra Saluja, the media coordinator of the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, told PTI.

A senior SIT official also said as Nath was not available in Bhopal, his statement on possessing the pen drive of the honey trap incident could not be recorded.

The official said no fresh date was given to Nath to record his statement.

Investigators had arrested five women and their driver from Bhopal and Indore in September 2019 in connection with the 'honey trap' case.

At that time, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government was in power in Madhya Pradesh.

Police had filed a charge sheet in the case in a court in Indore on December 16, 2019.

As per the charge sheet, the organised gang used to lured rich and high-placed people using young women trafficked to Bhopal.

