STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

624 doctors lost their lives during second COVID wave, says IMA

According to the IMA, 748 doctors had died of the infection across the country in the first wave of the pandemic.

Published: 03rd June 2021 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims burn as relatives perform last rites at a crematorium in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: As many as 624 doctors lost their lives during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) latest data has revealed.

As per the IMA's COVID Registry, the highest number of deaths have been reported in Delhi (109), over a sixth of the total fatalities.

It is followed by Bihar with 96 deaths, and Uttar Pradesh with 79.

According to the IMA, 748 doctors had died of the infection across the country in the first wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, India reported 1,34,154 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's infection tally to 2,84,41,986, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. India's active caseload has further declined to 17,13,413, a decrease of 80,232 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate also declined to 6.21 per cent, remaining below the 10 per cent-mark for the tenth consecutive day, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 7.66 per cent. The positivity rate declined by two per cent as compared to yesterday's 8.21 per cent.

The death toll due to the virus climbed to 3,37,989 with 2,887 fatalities being recorded in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for 21 successive days, as India witnessed 2,11,499 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. The recovery tally of India has reached 2,63,90,584 and the recovery rate increased to 92.79 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 35,37,82,648 samples tested up to June 02 of which 21,59,873 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that nearly 22,10,43,693 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Medical Association doctors deaths IMA Covid deaths
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp