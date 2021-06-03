STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP holds protest against Punjab govt's move to give jobs to 2 Congress MLA's sons

There is a proposal to appoint sons of MLAs Rakesh Pandey and Fateh Jung Bajwa as a DSP and a tehsildar respectively because both the legislators had lost their fathers to terrorist attacks in 1987.

Published: 03rd June 2021 11:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 11:17 PM

AAP Logo, Aam Aadmi Party

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab's main opposition party AAP on Thursday held a protest here against the state government's proposal to give government jobs to the sons of two Congress MLAs on compassionate grounds.

During the protest, the Aam Aadmi Party leaders slammed the government for seeking to give jobs to the Congress MLAs' sons by flouting government rules.

While shouting slogans against the government, the AAP leaders said the Congress had announced to give 'Ghar Ghar Raozgar' to the people of the state.

"But now the chief minister was fulfilling the promise of 'Ghar-Ghar Rozgar' by giving government jobs to the sons and daughters of party leaders, while the sons and daughters of the common people of Punjab were being humiliated in the name of job fairs," they said.

Those who participated in the protest included MLAs Budhram, Gurmeet Singh, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Jai Kishan Singh Rodi, Amarjit Singh Sandoa and youth wing co-president Anmol Gagan Mann.

They said Congress MLA Fateh Jung Bajwa's son has been recommended for appointment as deputy superintendent of police and MLA Rakesh Pandey's son has been recommended for appointment as Tehsildar, which is highly reprehensible.

Taking a dig at Amarinder Singh, the AAP leaders questioned how many government jobs had been given to the sons and daughters of ordinary families whose members were killed in terrorist attacks.

TAGS
AAP Punjab Congress
