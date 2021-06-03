STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akhilesh Yadav should step out to see arrangements made for people: UP govt

In an official release, UP government spokesperson Sidharth Nath Singh asked Yadav to come out of his self-conceived notions and accept the ground reality of arrangements made by the government.

Published: 03rd June 2021 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Reacting sharply to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's demand for free treatment of black fungus, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday asked him to come out of his "self-conceived notions" and accept the arrangements made for the benefit of people in the state.

The SP leader is no longer aware of the problems faced by the people and he should step out of his "comfort zone" to see the reality, Singh said.

In a tweet, Yadav had said that the BJP government in UP had made tall claims of paying for the treatment of coronavirus patients in private hospitals.

"Now, the BJP government should put out how many public bills have been paid so far. The government should show the data in front of the public. Along with this, the government should also immediately announce free treatment of black fungus cases," the former chief minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

To this, Singh said, "The problem with Akhilesh Yadav is that his politics is just confined to Twitter, far away from people and their issues.

It is high time, he stepped out of his comfort zone to see reality and accept it." The Minister for Micro, Small and Medium enterprises (MSME) added that Yadav should stop his deliberate attempts in defaming the UP government for his "petty political gains".

He further said it was extremely shocking to hear that a political leader is not even aware that all the patients with mucormycosis (black fungus) or any post COVID illness are being treated free of cost and the expenses have been covered by the state government.

Lashing out at the SP chief, Singh said, "Unlike what used to happen during SP's tenure, the people are being directly benefited under the Yogi Adityanath regime." The state government is continuously covering the cost of treatment of patients moved from COVID command centres to private hospitals.

"The government is working for the people by being among them. Akhilesh Yadav is tweeting while sitting in AC rooms in the house. He should himself visit the medical institutions and then come to any kind of conclusion," Singh added.

