STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal eateries allowed to open for 3 hours with vaccinated employees: Mamata Banerjee

The eateries can be opened after the ongoing Covid- related restrictions come to an end on June 15.

Published: 03rd June 2021 09:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 09:27 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee, Bengal CM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: With the Covid-19 situation improving in West Bengal, the state government on Thursday decided to allow restaurants to open for three hours in the evening, provided people working there are vaccinated, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

The eateries can be opened after the ongoing Covid- related restrictions come to an end on June 15, she said.

The government is also thinking of allowing shopping malls to operate with 25 per cent workforce after June 15, she said at a meeting with representatives of various chambers of commerce at the state secretariat.

"Covid-19 contagion is declining in West Bengal following the imposition of restrictions. Restaurants can be open for three hours in the evening from 5 pm to 8 pm provided the people working there are vaccinated," Banerjee said.

The state has plans to allow retail shops to keep open for one more hour till 4 pm after June 15, the chief minister said.

At the moment, marketplaces are allowed to do business from 7 am to 10 am while retail shops and outlets selling saree and jewellery can operate between noon and 3 pm.

The CM said that her government was mulling the option of vaccinating domestic helps in the same way it has planned to inoculate hawkers, bus conductors, vendors and others who are considered as "super spreaders".

Altogether 1.4 crore of people in West Bengal have been inoculated so far, she said.

At the meeting, Banerjee also urged representatives of the chambers to financially help the government in vaccinating the population of the state.

"We have been vaccinating 60-70 thousand people every day. The government cannot single-handedly vaccinate everyone. I will urge you to come forward and help us to inoculate people," the chief minister said.

She also urged them to try to procure doses on their own to vaccinate workers of industries.

"As trains are not operating now, you can inform workers at least 72 hours before. Discuss the matter with the health department and try to source vaccines from wherever possible because we are not getting enough vaccines," Banerjee said.

The CM, who also holds the health portfolio, said that the attention would be given to inoculate people working in rice, wheat and flour mills as well as those employed in the brick kiln sector.

The central government has provided only 17 lakh vaccines while her government had sought three crore, she said.

Banerjee also sought the help of the chambers in relief works in districts ravaged by Cyclone Yaas.

On the opening of the tourism sector, she said that a thorough discussion with hotel and transport associations is required before any decision is made.

"We have to see how we can assist them. We cannot take any chances," the chief minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp