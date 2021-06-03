STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told the officers that this move to reserve the seats for girls will increase the number of girl students in both medical and engineering colleges. 

Published: 03rd June 2021 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 06:50 AM

Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance.

Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar is all set to be the first state in the country to give quota for girls in admission to both medical and engineering colleges. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday directed officials to reserve one-third of all seats in medical and engineering colleges for girls.

A decision was made during a review meeting with officials from the departments of health, and science and technology on the proposed bills on opening new medical and engineering colleges in the state.

“The more engineering college and medical college will be better managed with the establishment of engineering university and medical university in the state. And also, studying in colleges will also be good,” Kumar said.

Kumar told the officers that this move to reserve the seats for girls will increase the number of girl students in both medical and engineering colleges. 

“This would be a unique thing. With this, girls in the state will be more motivated for higher and technical education,” he said, adding that many engineering and medical colleges are being opened in districts across the state. 

“Our aim is that boys and girls of Bihar do not have to go out (of state) to study engineering and medical,” Kumar said.

