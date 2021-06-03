COVID vaccination: MP decides to give priority to parents of kids aged below 12 years

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Parents of kids aged below 12 years will be administered COVID vaccine jabs on priority in Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Thursday.

With this, the central Indian state has become the second BJP ruled state after adjoining UP to give priority to parents of kids aged below 12 years in vaccination against the killer viral infection. "Experts are saying that the kids are most vulnerable to the third wave of the pandemic, owing to which we're making all arrangements, including setting up special wards for children in all government hospitals," Chouhan said.

"To ensure that the parents of kids (if the children are infected by the virus in the third wave) are protected against the infection, we've decided to accord priority to parents of kids aged below in getting vaccine jabs," he added.

The MP CM also announced that since many students have to go abroad for education, all those students who've to travel abroad for education too will be accorded priority in vaccine jabs.

Meanwhile, a day after announcing that MP State Board Class XII exam won't be held this year, the CM said there will be no examinations, but students who wish will be able to give the exams later. The work of internal assessment will be done on a scientific basis and the Education Ministers Group will discuss with the subject experts and decide regarding its process.

He further said that the examinations of Higher Education Department and Technical Education Department will be held as per the previous year.

Exams to be 'open book'

Higher education examinations will be held according to last year's open book pattern. On the scheduled date and time, the student will receive the online question paper, the answers of which will be written in the answer sheet while sitting at home and submitted to the nearest collection centre. Students who do not have internet facility at home will be given the facility to give the examination at the nearest educational institution.

Undergraduate third year and postgraduate fourth-semester examinations will be held in June 2021 and the result will be out in July 2021. Similarly, the graduate first and second year and postgraduate second-semester examinations will be held in July 2021 and the result will come by August 2021.

All examinations of Technical Education Department will be held online and will be based on the open book method. Candidates will write the answers online only. Time will be 2 hours. The 50% cumulative CGPA earned up to previous semesters will be considered in the assessment. The examinations will be held in June and July and the results will be out in 10 days. There are a total of 1 lakh 87 thousand 811 candidates in technical education colleges in the state.