STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cyclone of arrogance still hovering over Bay of Bengal: Shiv Sena on Centre-state tussle

In an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Sena said that the Centre should have a broad vision towards political wins and losses as the absence of it might hurt the country's unity.

Published: 03rd June 2021 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with her chief advisor Alapan Bandopadhyay during a meeting in Kolkata.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with her chief advisor Alapan Bandopadhyay during a meeting in Kolkata. (Photo | Bibhash Lodh, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid the ongoing tussle between the central government and West Bengal involving the state's former chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay, the Shiv Sena on Thursday said the "cyclone of arrogance" is still hovering over the Bay of Bengal, and added that it is wrong on the part of the Centre to put pressure on the states.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Sena said that the Centre should have a broad vision towards political wins and losses as the absence of it might hurt the country's unity.

The party also said that during the tenure of former prime ministers Manmohan Singh, Rajiv Gandhi, Narsimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, there were no stand-offs between the Centre and the states.

The Union Home Ministry issued a show-cause notice to Bandyopadhyay on May 31, the day he retired, for allegedly violating the Disaster Management Act by not attending a meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Cyclone Yaas has come and gone, but the cyclone of arrogance is still hovering over the Bay of Bengal. Like Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bandopadhyay did not attend the cyclone review meeting called by PM Narendra Modi during his visit to the state," the Sena said.

ALSO READ | Alapan Bandyopadhyay chapter is over, Bengal govt will provide him full support: CM Mamata Banerjee

After the Centre transferred the chief secretary to Delhi, Banerjee took his resignation and appointed him as her chief advisor.

The Centre has now issued a show-cause notice to Bandopadhyay and threatened to file a case if he did not respond, it said.

The bureaucrat belongs to the Bengal cadre and is duty-bound to abide by the chief minister's directives.

He did not reach the PM's meeting since he was attending another one chaired by the chief minister on cyclone review.

Bureaucrats get sandwiched between such political fights, it added.

"How can the bureaucrat be a criminal if he is following the orders of the chief minister of his state? Had he attended the PM's meeting, the state would have taken action against him," the Sena said.

It is wrong on the part of the Centre to put pressure on the states. We are a federal structure.

It is wrong to humiliate state governments that are not of the political ideology of the Centre, the ruling party in Maharashtra said.

"There are six accused in the Narada sting operation case. While four have been arrested and two others were not since they both have joined the BJP. Has the Constitution given the Centre powers to act in such a manner?" the party asked.

"The Centre wants to teach Mamata Banerjee a lesson by punishing Bandopadhyay. This is a threat to the country's bureaucracy. This is height of arrogance. The Centre should keep broad vision towards political wins and losses," it said.

"During the time of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Narsimha Rao, Rajiv Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayeethere used to be no stand-offs between the Centre and the states. During their tenure, issues faced by the states would be resolved amicably and with a long-term vision. The states used to get more than what they demanded," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alapan Bandopadhyay Shiv Sena
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp