Nadda to review BJP's 2022 Assembly poll strategy, COVID-19 work at crucial meet

The party's strategy to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and 'Sewa hi Sangathan' movement launched by the party are also expected to be on the agenda.

BJP National president JP Nadda. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda will hold a two-day meeting of national General Secretaries on June 5 and June 6 in the national capital to review and formulate the party's strategy regarding the forthcoming Assembly polls, including the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh.

The party's strategy to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and 'Sewa hi Sangathan' movement launched by the party are also expected to be on the agenda, sources said.

Sources stated that the BJP's performance in the recently concluded polls too is likely to be discussed.

It is learnt that the national General Secretaries have been instructed to come prepared, especially those who are state incharges, regarding their respective states which are scheduled to go for Assembly polls.

Apart from UP, other crucial states like Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh are also likely scheduled for Assembly polls in early 2022.

The BJP chief will also take stock of the party's activities on the wider social and political front as well.

Social welfare programs run by the party during the COVID-19 pandemic will also be reviewed during the meeting.

Sources stated that the meeting is crucial as it is expected to give an initial outline to the party's strategy for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Apart from this, the BJP President with have a detailed review of the 'Sewa hi Sangathan' scheme.

"Party's focus is on social welfare measures and services provided to people during COVID. The BJP has helped people of various strata, economically and otherwise. More needs to be done and how to do it will be deliberated upon," added a senior BJP leader. (ANI)

