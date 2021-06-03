Over 42,000 register in five days for free e-coaching initiative by Bengal college

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: An overwhelming number of 42,159 students of Class IX to XII registering for free tutorials by students of Ramakrishna Mission Residential College, Narendrapur, one of West Bengal’s prime education institutions, shows how desperately they need assistance at a time when schools have been shut for more than one year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Seventy students of the college will take online classes which will be held between 8.00 am and 10.00 am and 7.00 pm and 9.00 pm. For each class, a designated YouTube channel has been created and details will be available on the webpage and the college’s Facebook page.

A notice signed by Swami Shastrajnanda, principal of the college, reads: "Because of a high number of registrations, we will not be able to individually email and update you on class-schedule but we shall share all the important details regarding the tutorials which include a timetable, syllabus, notification on this webpage: rkmrc-onlinetutorials.blogspot.com."

“Twenty classes will be held each week in Bengali, English, geography, history, mathematics, life science and physical science. Only the route for June has been uploaded. We will decide on extending the online tutorials based on the response of the students," said an official of the college.

The overwhelming number of students registered themselves within five days from May 20 which were thrown open to students keen to avail the offer.

In the state, schools affiliated to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education had resumed classes for students of Class IX to XII from February 12 after 11 months.

But the classes were suspended from April 21 following the outbreak of the second Covid wave.