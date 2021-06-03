STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pre-monsoon showers likely in parts of Maharashtra in next 48 hours: IMD

According to the IMD's regional forecast, widespread rains will lash Mumbai and the entire coast of Maharashtra till Saturday.

Published: 03rd June 2021 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Commuters wade through a waterlogged street during a heavy rain in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, are expected to receive pre-monsoon showers of varied intensity in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

According to the IMD's regional forecast, widespread rains will lash Mumbai and the entire coast of Maharashtra till Saturday.

ALSO READ | Met office announces onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala

"The present weather conditions are likely to bring showers in various parts of the state, with varied intensity.

The trough (a type of low-pressure area) from cyclonic circulation over east-central Arabian Sea and neighbourhood to north Konkan has become less marked," the IMD said.

It could bring widespread showers to central Maharashtra, covering districts from Nandurbar to Solapur.

Scattered and isolated showers are likely to hit the Marathwada and Vidarbha region as well in the next 48 hours, the IMD said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra rains IMD Mumbai weather Mumbai rains
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp