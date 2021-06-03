STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab CM arrives in Delhi to meet 3-member AICC panel on June 4

The panel constituted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to resolve factionalism in the Punjab unit comprises Kharge, former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat and former MP J P Aggarwal.

Published: 03rd June 2021 11:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 11:15 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid infighting within Punjab Congress, state Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will meet the three-member panel headed by Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday morning to resolve differences with MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu and take steps to strengthen the party at the grassroots level ahead of next year's Assembly polls.

The panel constituted by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to resolve factionalism in the Punjab unit comprises Kharge, former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat and former MP J P Aggarwal.

Meanwhile, the Punjab CM arrived in the national capital on Thursday.

Sources said Singh will meet the panel members at 11 am on Friday morning.

Congress leaders, including Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari, met the panel on Thursday along with some MLAs and discussed possible ways to end the infighting and prepare for the upcoming polls in Punjab.

The panel also spoke to Rajya Sabha member from Punjab Ambika Soni and held deliberations with her.

Of late, Soni has not been keeping well.

Lok Sabha MP Tewari said there is no factionalism within Punjab Congress and this exercise is being done to strengthen the party and evolve a strategy before next year's elections.

The MP added that it was normal for the Congress to hold such exercises to seek views of party leaders and he had given his suggestions to the panel.

At a press conference, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the committee was formed swiftly after the issue cropped up and a report would come out after internal discussions.

"The issue has been taken seriously by the party leadership. The committee was set up in the shortest possible time and will give its report soon," Singhvi said.

Congress spokesperson and youth leader Jaiveer Shergill said the ongoing discussions are not a "crisis management" exercise but that of "election preparation" where suggestions are being taken to ensure that the Congress comes on top in 2022.

"The youth workers of Punjab Congress should get maximum opportunity in 2022," he said after meeting the panel members.

After the day's deliberations with various party leaders from Punjab, AICC general secretary in-charge for Punjab Harish Rawat told media persons that they would meet CM Singh on Friday.

"We will meet Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tomorrow," Rawat told reporters.

"We also talked to many party candidates who contested the last Punjab assembly elections in 2017.

We are trying to iron out differences between various party leaders and will try to put up a united face in the 2022 Assembly elections in the state," Rawat also said.

He also said all the three members of the panel spoke to Soni over telephone and held deliberations with her on how to strengthen the party.

Soni had earlier sent a letter to Sonia Gandhi about the prevailing situation in Punjab Congress, amid an open war of words between the chief minister and his former cabinet colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sources said the attempt behind setting up the panel was to resolve the issue of factionalism and minimise the internal rift within the party and present a united face.

Sources added that in the bid to unite all factions, Sidhu may be included in the cabinet once again and elevated as deputy chief minister, along with some others including a Hindu and a Dalit face in Punjab.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Amarinder Singh Mallikarjun Kharge Navjot Singh Sidhu
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp