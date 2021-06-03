TN got 1 crore vaccine doses, 7.24 lakh still available with it: Centre amid vaccine shortage reports

By Express News Service

New Delhi: The Union government on Thursday clarified that it has supplied over 1 crore Covid vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu while 7.24 lakh balance doses are still available with it, amid reports of acute vaccine shortage in the state.

In addition, said the government, 18.36 lakh vaccine doses for Tamil Nadu will be available through the central quota between June 15-30 while 16.83 lakhs vaccine doses are available for direct procurement to cover 18-44 years population for this month.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu has COVID-19 vaccine stock only for two more days, says health minister

The Centre said that of about 1 crore vaccine doses made available to the state, 93.3 lakhs doses have been consumed, adding that Tamil Nadu has also been provided information of the total number of doses of vaccines available to the state.

It added that a total of 7.48 lakh vaccine doses for Tamil Nadu were available through central quota, insisting that the allocation is based on total availability of the Covid vaccines and average consumption by the state.

The Union Health Ministry has claimed about 11.95 crore doses of Covid vaccines are to be available for India's Covid vaccination drive in June, a whopping 40 higher than the "available" doses in May.

