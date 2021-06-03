STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TN got 1 crore vaccine doses, 7.24 lakh still available with it: Centre amid vaccine shortage reports

The Centre said 18.36 lakh vaccine doses for the state will be available through the central quota between June 15-30.

Published: 03rd June 2021 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

People waiting for their turn to get vaccinated at a special camp at Triplicane, in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

New Delhi: The Union government on Thursday clarified that it has supplied over 1 crore Covid vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu while 7.24 lakh balance doses are still available with it, amid reports of acute vaccine shortage in the state.

In addition, said the government, 18.36 lakh vaccine doses for Tamil Nadu will be available through the central quota between June 15-30 while 16.83 lakhs vaccine doses are available for direct procurement to cover 18-44 years population for this month.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu has COVID-19 vaccine stock only for two more days, says health minister

The Centre said that of about 1 crore vaccine doses made available to the state, 93.3 lakhs doses have been consumed, adding that Tamil Nadu has also been provided information of the total number of doses of vaccines available to the state.

It added that a total of 7.48 lakh vaccine doses for Tamil Nadu were available through central quota, insisting that the allocation is based on total availability of the Covid vaccines and average consumption by the state.

The Union Health Ministry has claimed about 11.95 crore doses of Covid vaccines are to be available for India's Covid vaccination drive in June, a whopping 40 higher than the "available" doses in May. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu TN vaccination TN vaccine shortage
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp