We will try to give results in shortest possible time: CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi

CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said the evaluation process of Class 12 CBSE board is likely to begin within 15 days.

Published: 03rd June 2021 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 04:10 PM

Students of Vidyanikethan coming out after the Plus-II Sociology examination at SRV Government HSS on Thursday

Representational image (File photo| Arun Angela, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Following cancellation of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board examination, the CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi on Thursday said they will try to give the result in the shortest possible time.

While speaking to ANI, Anurag Tripathi said: "We cannot fix any date or time today but we also know that this work has to be done as soon as possible. I would request to parents and students that we will try to give the result in the shortest possible time before students need to give the result in the higher education institution or foreign institutes."

CBSE Secretary said the evaluation process of Class 12 CBSE board is likely to begin within 15 days.

"We expect that within two weeks we will decide the criteria on what parameters the result of 12th exam will be made. It will take about two weeks because we need to do a long discussion because there are 14 lakh students, whose results are to come," he said.

When ANI asked CBSE Board Secretary that if students are not satisfied with the evaluation process then what option will be given to them. He said students who are not satisfied with the results will be able to give examination separately.

"In the circular issued after the cancellation of the 12th examination, it is clearly mentioned that students who are not satisfied with the statement and feel that injustice has been done to them and think that he/she can do better, then an option to appear in the examination would be provided by the CBSE as and when the situation becomes conducive," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled the Class 12 CBSE board examination after a long deliberation process including all stakeholders on June 1.

Earlier on April 14, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced the cancellation of the Class 10 Board Exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

