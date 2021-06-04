STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Brahmaputra water level rising, parts of Kaziranga inundated

Wild animals of Kaziranga National Park were seen moving to higher grounds by crossing National Highway 37.

Published: 04th June 2021 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Brahmaputra river (Photo | PTI)

Brahmaputra river (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGAON: The water levels of the mighty Brahmaputra River and its tributaries are gradually rising, inundating parts of Kaziranga National Park in Assam, officials said on Friday.

However, no damages have been reported so far.

Wild animals of Kaziranga National Park were seen moving to higher grounds by crossing National Highway 37.

To minimise the risk of animals getting hit by speeding vehicles, the Kaliabor sub-division administration under Nagaon district on Friday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 (1) of CrPC in the area from Amguri to Bagori, including the highway stretch running through it.

As per the prohibitory orders, the speed of the vehicles must not exceed 40 kmph and assembly of five or more persons shall not take place.

Parking heavy vehicles in front of dhabas or restaurants and stopping light motor vehicles in the area at night without any valid reason or honking horns loudly is prohibited, an official release said.

Emergency services, including police, military, forest officials and COVID duty personnel, have been exempted from the purview of the order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Brahmaputra River
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp