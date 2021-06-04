STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 vaccination comes to halt for 18-plus age group in Rajasthan

Officials said that it might be difficult to get anyone vaccinated for the next six days in the 18-plus category as there is no information from either the manufacturing companies or the Centre.

Published: 04th June 2021

A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai.

A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre. (File Photo | AP)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: Vaccination has stopped in Rajasthan for the 18-plus group due to shortage of doses. On May 29, 1.25 lakh vaccines were bought for this age group. But that has been spent already. The quota from any other age group category has not been diverted to the group, government sources said.

Officials said that it might be difficult to get anyone vaccinated for the next six days in the 18-plus category as there is no information from either the manufacturing companies or the Central government on the supply of the vaccine.

Dr Raghuraj Singh, Project Director of the Vaccination Campaign in Rajasthan, said the government had already used more doses than it received for the 18-plus age group. "Vaccination has stopped at all places. Today in Jaipur, vaccination of this age group could not take place at any government center. We have urged manufacturers to provide doses as soon as possible," he said.

Uttarakhand way behind vaccination target

Uttarakhand is way behind in fully vaccinating its 18-plus population by December 2021, the national objective. To vaccinate an estimated 66 lakh population in the 18-plus category, Uttarakhand needs to administer at least 49,000 doses per day.

Anoop Nautiyal of the Social Development for Communities Foundation, an organization that has been collating Covid data since March 15, 2020, said: "The state has achieved an average of 21,402 doses per day starting January 16. The state needs a total of 1.32 crore doses."

