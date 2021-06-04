STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India in talks with manufacturers abroad for local production of COVID vaccines: Foreign Secretary

The foreign secretary said that the Ministry of External Affairs has been working to ease regulatory disruptions to the supply chains.

Published: 04th June 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Photo| Twitter/ @MEAIndia)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that India was in talks with manufacturers abroad for local manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines and that the Ministry of External Affairs is making all efforts to increase supplies, especially from the US.

"We are also part of the discussions with major vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna about sourcing and possible local manufacturing of their vaccines in India. We have also helped expedite the introduction of Sputnik V vaccines," Shringla said during an address at the WHO's South-East Asia Regional Health Partners' Forum.

Saying that India was fighting an exceptional second wave of the pandemic, the foreign secretary said that MEA has been working to ease regulatory disruptions to the supply chains. India's vaccine manufacturing hit a hurdle after the US in February last year invoked the Defence Production Act for vaccine ingredients.

According to the act, all the resources in the US must be prioritised for Americans first. India has been demanding easier access to raw materials necessary for vaccine production.

Shringla also said India would create global scale capacities needed to tackle the pandemic. "A number of serious global conversations are underway on this in platforms such as the G7, G20, Quad, BRICS, the UN and the WTO itself," he said.

Meanwhile, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India is engaged with the US administration to ensure that necessary components and raw materials for vaccine production in the country are readily available.

"This was taken up recently during the External Affairs Minister's US visit," he said. India was also awaiting US allocations from its surplus stockpile of 80 million Astra Zeneca vaccines, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of External Affairs Harsh Vardhan Shringla COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Make in India Indian made vaccine
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp