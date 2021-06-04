STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poonawalla thanks Biden, Jaishankar for policy change to boost vaccine production

Confident of the availability of COVID-19 vaccines in the US, the Biden administration has removed Defense Production Act priority ratings on AstraZeneca, Novavax and Sanofi vaccines.

Published: 04th June 2021 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Friday thanked US President Joe Biden and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for a policy change that will boost the production of COVID-19 vaccines in India and globally.

While the firms will continue to make these three vaccines, this action will allow US-based companies that supply these vaccine manufacturers to make their own decisions on which orders to fulfil first.

Sharing the link of a press briefing by White House COVID-19 response team and public health officials, Poonawalla said, "Thanks to the efforts of @POTUS, @WhiteHouse, & @DrSJaishankar, this policy change will hopefully increase the supply of raw materials globally and to India; boosting our vaccine production capacity and strengthening our united fight against this pandemic."

Earlier in April, Poonawalla had tweeted, "Respected @POTUS, if we are to truly unite in beating this virus, on behalf of the vaccine industry outside the U.S., I humbly request you to lift the embargo of raw material exports out of the U.S. so that vaccine production can ramp up. Your administration has the details".

