Raipur diary: All that is happening in the 'Rice bowl of India'

Police launch campaign to spread COVID-19 awareness

Chhattisgarh Police have launched a campaign to educate the public about the importance of wearing face masks, and how to wear them properly. The police are also distributing masks free of cost to those who don’t already have one. More than 5.12 lakh masks were distributed during the week-long

#Mask_Up_Raipur campaign launched by Raipur SSP Ajay Yadav. The campaign is run across 32 police jurisdictions of Raipur. "Wearing a mask is a proven and simple step to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Mask wearing shows you are caring," Yadav said.

Free education for kids who lost parents to COVID-19

The government of Chhattisgarh has launched a scheme to provide free school education as well as monthly scholarships to children who have lost their parents to COVID-19 and have no one to take care of them.

Under the 'Mahtari Dular Yojana', a monthly stipend of Rs 500 has been stipulated for students of classes 1 to 8 and Rs 1000 for students of classes 9-12. The state will bear the tuition expenses of the eligible children, whether they are enrolled in government or private schools.

These children will also get priority in admission to the state-run modern Swami Atmanand English Medium Schools. They will also be encouraged to pursue higher education. The scheme will be implemented by the state’s school education department.

Panel to meet protesting tribals

A nine-member committee of elected representatives, including eight MLAs and MPs from the Bastar zone, reached Silger on Thursday to interact with the tribal villagers who have been protesting against the setting up of a CRPF camp in south Bastar for the past 21 days.

The committee, accompanied by the local administration will gather facts and assess the ground reality. The state government has rejected the demand of agitating villagers.

Rather, the state government said it will construct six more camps in the region. Silger and adjoining areas have strong Maoist presence.

Driving license, Registration certificate, RTO services linked to Aadhaar

Chhattisgarh has become the only state in the country to integrate driving license (DL), registration certificate and 20 other services of the transport department with Aadhar card.

Under the guidance of CM Bhupesh Baghel, the transport department has set up an advanced centralised system to facilitate the contactless procedures for issuing smart card-based certificates directly to the doorsteps of the people.

"The new system will work under the government's 'Tuhar Sarkar, Tuhar Dwar' scheme," he said.