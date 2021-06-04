Rift arises in Bihar NDA over BJP MLC Tunna Pandey's jibe on CM Nitish Kumar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Ties between Bihar's NDA allies JDU and the BJP took a beating after BJP MLC Tunna Pandey called Nitish Kumar a "chief minister of circumstances". The JDU has asked the BJP to take action against Pandey.

Pandey had echoed late RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin's comments mocking the CM. "Md Shahabuddin had rightly called aid Nitish Kumar a Chief Minister of the circumstances. Had Nitish wanted, Shahabuddin’s body could have been brought to Bihar," Pandey told the media recently.

"Mohammad Shahabuddin has been punished for speaking the truth, he had said after coming to Siwan from Bhagalpur Jail. He had rightly said that Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister of the circumstances. He was punished for speaking the same truth," Pandey alleged.

Stepping up his attacks, he called the Bihar CM a leader who has not fought any elections. "Nitish Kumar is, indeed, the chief minister of Circumstances what Md Shahabuddin had said about him long ago. Last time, he was the second number party and this time his party has become of third number party but has become CM and all follow him as a leader. What could be a bigger irony than that," he said.