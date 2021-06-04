STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rift arises in Bihar NDA over BJP MLC Tunna Pandey's jibe on CM Nitish Kumar

Pandey had echoed late RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin's comments mocking Nitish and called the Bihar CM a leader who has not fought any elections.

Published: 04th June 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | Ranjit K Dey)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Ties between Bihar's NDA allies JDU and the BJP took a beating after BJP MLC Tunna Pandey called Nitish Kumar a "chief minister of circumstances".  The JDU has asked the BJP to take action against Pandey.

Pandey had echoed late RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin's comments mocking the CM. "Md Shahabuddin had rightly called aid Nitish Kumar a Chief Minister of the circumstances. Had Nitish wanted, Shahabuddin’s body could have been brought to Bihar," Pandey told the media recently.

"Mohammad Shahabuddin has been punished for speaking the truth, he had said after coming to Siwan from Bhagalpur Jail. He had rightly said that Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister of the circumstances. He was punished for speaking the same truth," Pandey alleged. 

Stepping up his attacks, he called the Bihar CM a leader who has not fought any elections.  "Nitish Kumar is, indeed, the chief minister of Circumstances what Md Shahabuddin had said about him long ago. Last time, he was the second number party and this time his party has become of third number party but has become CM and all follow him as a leader. What could be a bigger irony than that," he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Tunna Pandey BJP JDU Bihar NDA Mohammad Shahabuddin
India Matters
While 10 patients had received Covishield, the rest had been administered with Covaxin.
AIIMS Delhi found 63 breakthrough infection cases among staffers in April-May, but no deaths
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
India among recipients of 7 million COVID vaccine doses to be supplied in Asia by US
Lion cub at Vandalur Zoo. (File | EPS)
COVID-19: One lioness dies, eight others test positive at Chennai's Vandalur Zoo
For representational purposes.
Expert view: How big a change will the Model Tenancy Act bring? Does it apply immediately?  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands flocked to Krishnapatnam village, even violating COVID-19 protocols, to take the medicine. (Photo | EPS)
Opinion: Put an end to Andhra Pradesh COVID 'medicine' tamasha
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp