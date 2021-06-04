STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani sent to 14-day judicial custody in drug case

On May 26, the NCB Mumbai unit arrested Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad and brought him to Mumbai on a transit warrant obtained from a local court there.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former flatmate Sidharth Pithani (left) and cook Neeraj (right) (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Siddharth Pithani has been sent to 14-day judicial custody on Friday in connection with the drug case linked to the actor's death.

"Siddharth Pithani, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody, in connection with drug case," informed Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai.

On May 26, the NCB Mumbai unit arrested Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani from Hyderabad and brought him to Mumbai on a transit warrant obtained from a local court there. Pithani was booked under multiple sections of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Following his arrest, a Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Mumbai on Friday remanded Pithani to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till June 1.

Earlier on Thursday, the NCB summoned Sushant's bodyguard for the second day in a row, in the drug case linked to the late actor's death.

Apart from that NCB also arrested a drug peddler named Harish Khan in the drugs case linked to the actor's death.

The NCB had also probed Sushant's former domestic helps-- Neeraj and Keshav, on Sunday.

The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in the actor's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation.

The ED had on July 31 last year registered an Enforcement Case Information Report in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 last year. 

