STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Thane cops nab 50-year-old man wanted for bomb explosion in West Bengal

Based on a tip-off, a team from the Thane police's crime branch nabbed Malik Fakir Mir alias Neya near Thane city railway station in the morning, the official said.

Published: 04th June 2021 07:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By PTI

THANE: The police in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday arrested a 50-year-old man allegedly involved in a bomb explosion in West Bengal, an official said.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the Thane police's crime branch nabbed Malik Fakir Mir alias Neya near Thane city railway station in the morning, the official said.

Mir was allegedly involved in a case of bomb explosion registered with the Basanti police station in Baruipur of West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, assistant commissioner of police (Crime) A T Kadam said.

An offence under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Arms Act was registered with the local police last year, he said.

The police have informed the Basanti police about the arrest and also obtained a transit remand for the accused, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thane West Bengal
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp