STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

1,800 hectare wildlife habitat diverted for infra projects in 2020: Report

The wildlife habitat includes protected areas in wildlife sanctuary, tiger reserves and national parks, said an analysis.

Published: 05th June 2021 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the entire country was under lockdown last year, the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (SC-NBWL) allowed for diversion of 1,792.51 hectares of wildlife habitat in protected areas, including de-notification of protected areas in wildlife sanctuary, tiger reserves and national parks for infrastructure projects and rejected none of the proposals, said an analysis.

Analysis of wildlife clearances in 2020 by the Legal Initiative for Forest and Environment shows that the SC-NBWL conducted three meetings in 2020 -- in April, July and October -- where a total of 82 proposals were considered.

National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) is a statutory Board constituted under Section 5 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972. The NBWL is chaired by the Prime Minister and the standing committee of NBWL is a sun committee for carrying out its various duties and functions. 

Of these, 25 involved applications for diversions within protected areas (Pas), three proposals involved de-notification (deletion) of areas within a wildlife sanctuary for boundary alteration, 23 proposals were for diversions from tiger habitats and the rest 31 were applied for diversion within the 10-kilometer radius (default eco-sensitive zone) from the boundary of the PAs.

ALSO READ | Grow mangroves to save Kerala coast from sea surge, say expert

Most of the projects cleared were for linear diversion within sanctuaries, national parks and tiger reserves. Linear projects are known to be especially destructive because they fragment the entire landscape and interrupt the movement range of animals.

“A total diversion of 1,792.51 hectares (ha) land was approved under 48 projects in the year 2020. From these, 24 proposals for diversion of 160.33 ha from PAs and 29 proposals from Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of PA and Tiger Reserves were approved.

"Besides this, two of the three proposals for denotification of area from sanctuaries were granted approvals. Four proposals for policy changes were given a nod and four out of five modifications were recommended,” said the analysis.

The SC-NBWL in 2020 considered three proposals for deletion of areas within PAs for their boundary alteration. Of these, two were approved for deletion of 1,08,983 ha or 1089.83 km2 of PA from Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh and Great Indian Bustard (GIB) Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh.

The data available on the website of the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change show about 40.74 per cent of diversion is due to linear projects (transmission lines, roads, railways and bridges).

Around 1040.47 ha approved for diversion from Eco-Sensitive Zones, of which 889.94 ha is forest land and rest 150.53 ha is non-forest land and 594.5752 ha was approved for diversion within tiger habitats for linear projects, defence and infrastructure development.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Board for Wildlife Indian wildlife wildlife habitat Legal Initiative for Forest and Environment
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp