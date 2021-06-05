Bihar's 'cycle girl' gets helping hand from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Jyoti Kumar, popularly known as Cycle Girl of Bihar, got a helping hand from National General Secretary of Indian National Congress Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after the death of her father Mohan Paswan a few days ago.

On Thursday evening, Priyanka Gandhi spoke to young Jyoti over the phone and consoled her.

On May 18 2020, Jyoti Kumari took her ill father all the way home from Haryana’s Gurugram to Bihar’s Darbhanga on a cycle during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Jyoti Kumari was even lauded by Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former US president Donald Trump, for her determination to get her father treated.

But after the death of her father, the 'cycle girl of Bihar' is facing a tough time to meet theexpenses.

Jyoti’s father was the lone bread-earner to his family.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra encouraged her over phone and announced that the Congress would meet all her expenses, especially education, among other things.

Speaking to Gandhi, Jyoti expressed her desire to meet the Congress national general secretary. Impressed with Jyoti’s desire, Priyanaka promised to meet her in New Delhi as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic ends.

A letter of condolence, written by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, was handed over to Jyoti Kumari by party leader Mashqool Ahmed.

In return, as sources said, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also asked Jyoti Kumari to feel free to seek any kind of assistance to over come these tough times.

Senior leader of Bihar state Congress Party Dr Madan Mohan Jha said that the responsibility of bearing education cost was taken by the party following the commitment made by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.