Centre asks Twitter to take action against political cartoonist Manjul

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Political cartoonist Manjul received an e-mail from Twitter saying the Centre had told the micro-blogging site that the content on his Twitter page violated the laws of the country.

The cartoonist posted the e-mail on his Twitter page. "In the interest of transparency, we are writing to inform you that Twitter has received a request from Indian law enforcement regarding your Twitter account, @Manjultoons, that claims the following content violates the law(s) of India," the e-mail shared by the cartoonist said.

"We understand that receiving this type of notice can be an unsettling experience. While Twitter is not able to provide legal advice, we want you to have an opportunity to evaluate the request and, if you wish, take appropriate action to protect your interests. This may include seeking legal counsel and challenging the request in court...," Twitter wrote in the e-mail.