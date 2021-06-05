STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Confident enough that all will revise their GDP growth projection to 10-10.5 per cent: NITI Aayog

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman said that every organisation will revise their growth projections once they witness the growth rate by October.

Published: 05th June 2021 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic had hit the country hard, which led the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) reduce its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth projection by 1 per cent in the current financial year, Rajiv Kumar, Vice-Chairman, NITI

"Everyone will revise their growth projections once our economy will start recovering. The recovery will start from June itself and will get pace from July. I am confident that everyone will revise their growth projections to 10 per cent-10.5 per cent once they see the growth of economy after October month," said Rajiv Kumar in an exclusive interview to ANI.'

The RBI has cut the GDP growth forecast from 10.5 per cent to 9.5 per cent for the financial year 2021-22.

Speaking to ANI, Rajiv Kumar said, "RBI has cuts GDP growth forecast for the financial year 2021-22 to 9.5 per cent from 10.5 per cent due to impact of the second wave, which is going to impact our economy in the first quarter. The economy will recover below than expected in the first quarter. Our economy will grow at a pace of 10 per cent-10.5 per cent in the financial year 2021-22."

Rajiv Kumar is hopeful that pandemic will not have much impact on fiscal deficit and disinvestment targets.

"Covid-19 has forced the government to invest more, spend more on public infrastructure, but it will not have much impact as we have seen our GST collection has increased. In the budget also our revenue target were kept very conservative. So I think we will not have to worry much about our fiscal deficit target. If we see the data of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which stated that fiscal deficit target globally is on an average of around 9.8 per cent. Our fiscal deficit is not more than others. I am confident that we will achieve our disinvestment target," Kumar further said.

Speaking about the possibility of a third wave after a disastrous second wave created havoc in the country, Kumar said, "Hope for the best, prepare for the worst."

"We are fully prepared for the third wave. Our health infrastructure is much better than earlier. If by any chance a third wave strikes, it will not impact as much as I have seen. People are not careless now. They are taking full precautions and are getting vaccinated also. Thus, I believe that a third wave will not make much impact."

Kumar said he is quite hopeful that the government will vaccinate everyone above the age of 18 years. "We have already vaccinated more than 22 crore population. Our member Dr VK Paul has assured that by July up till December, our country will get 210 crore doses of vaccine," he said.

The NITI Aayog member further said the second wave has frightened people. "They are still in fear. As soon as people are vaccinated this fear will go away and people will start coming out for spending. I believe that we will see that agriculture, manufacturing and exports will do better once things are returned to normal," Kumar said.

Asked if the government is working on any stimulus package like last year, Kumar responded, "Our Finance Minister has said that if required, government is ready to do whatever is required. Government is already doing whatever is required. Recently the government has extended Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and included more sectors to provide them support. So the government is already working and is ready to do more if required."

On the issue of the constantly rising prices of fuel and states appealing to the government to do something to provide relief to the common man, Kumar said, "Such things are always said that the central government should do something about petrol-diesel price rise, but we need to balance also. The government has the responsibility to control inflation, I hope that those who have this responsibility will balance." (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
niti aayog growth rate
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp