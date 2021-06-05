STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Parole of 4,500-odd jail inmates in Madhya Pradesh extended

The decision has been taken as it is possible that the prisoners, currently out on parole, may bring coronavirus infection into the jails and infect other inmates on their return, the minister said.

Published: 05th June 2021 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

(Image used for representational purposes)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Parole granted to around 4,500 inmates of Madhya Pradesh jails in view of the coronavirus pandemic has been extended by 30 days, which will take the total period to 90 days, a state minister said on Saturday.

"About 4,500 prisoners are currently out of jails in the state on parole for 60 days. But the government has decided to extend the parole of such prisoners by another 30 days in view of COVID-19 cases," Madhya Pradesh Minister for Home and Jails Narottam Mishra told reporters.

With this, the parole period of such prisoners has gone up to 90 days (from 60 days), he said.

The decision has been taken as it is possible that the prisoners, currently out on parole, may bring coronavirus infection into the jails and infect other inmates on their return, the minister said.

"The state government has also directed the jail officials to conduct RT-PCR tests of all the prisoners lodged in the jail," he said.

So far, 18,000 prisoners lodged in the jails have been vaccinated against the viral infection and more than 100 health camps were also organised in jails, Mishra added.

Parole was first granted after the Supreme Court in March last year asked states to take steps to decongest jails so as to contain the spread of COVID-19 in these facilities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MP jail parole coronavirus COVID
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp