STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Doctor beaten up after Covid patient’s death will serve in a health institute of his choice: CM Himanta

The National Human Rights Commission, based on a complaint, has asked for the action taken report from the Assam Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police. 

Published: 05th June 2021 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

CM Himanta met Senapati at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital

CM Himanta met Senapati at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma Official Twitter)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Seuj Kumar Senapati, a young doctor who was brutally beaten up recently by a group of people after a Covid patient’s death, would be allowed to serve in a health institute of his choice."

CM Himanta met Senapati at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Saturday, where the latter is undergoing treatment.

“Visited #GMCH to inquire about health of Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati, who was brutally assaulted by family members of a deceased patient on Tuesday. Also assured his family that Dr Senapati would be allowed to serve in a health Institute of his choice, when he resumes services,” Sarma tweeted.

ALSO READ | Doctors in Assam boycott OPD services protesting assault on colleague, 24 assailants arrested

He further wrote: “GoA stands firmly with doctors & medical fraternity who are leading from front in this pandemic with remarkable dedication. @assampolice has already initiated action against perpetrators. There will be zero tolerance against any assault on our doctors & healthcare workers.”

So far, the police have arrested 26 people in connection with the incident which took place in Hojai district. The accused, who had also vandalised the hospital, are the family members and relatives of the deceased Covid patient, Giasuddin.

The National Human Rights Commission, based on a complaint, has asked for the action taken report from the Assam Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police. 

Meanwhile, Dr Senapati’s family has refused to accept the monetary support of Rs 1 lakh offered by Lok Sabha member and All India United Democratic Front chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal. 

Ajmal had condemned the incident and requested the government for speedy trial. He had also said that the guilty must be given exemplary punishment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Doctor attacked in Assam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp