Doctor beaten up after Covid patient’s death will serve in a health institute of his choice: CM Himanta

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that Seuj Kumar Senapati, a young doctor who was brutally beaten up recently by a group of people after a Covid patient’s death, would be allowed to serve in a health institute of his choice."

CM Himanta met Senapati at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Saturday, where the latter is undergoing treatment.

“Visited #GMCH to inquire about health of Dr Seuj Kumar Senapati, who was brutally assaulted by family members of a deceased patient on Tuesday. Also assured his family that Dr Senapati would be allowed to serve in a health Institute of his choice, when he resumes services,” Sarma tweeted.

He further wrote: “GoA stands firmly with doctors & medical fraternity who are leading from front in this pandemic with remarkable dedication. @assampolice has already initiated action against perpetrators. There will be zero tolerance against any assault on our doctors & healthcare workers.”

So far, the police have arrested 26 people in connection with the incident which took place in Hojai district. The accused, who had also vandalised the hospital, are the family members and relatives of the deceased Covid patient, Giasuddin.

The National Human Rights Commission, based on a complaint, has asked for the action taken report from the Assam Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police.

Meanwhile, Dr Senapati’s family has refused to accept the monetary support of Rs 1 lakh offered by Lok Sabha member and All India United Democratic Front chief Maulana Badruddin Ajmal.

Ajmal had condemned the incident and requested the government for speedy trial. He had also said that the guilty must be given exemplary punishment.