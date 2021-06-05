STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ensure testing, treatment, vaccination of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups: NHRC

The apex human rights panel has directed the states to conduct frequent RT-PCR testing drive at doorstep while ensuring prompt delivery of reports with priority to be given to the PVTGs.

Published: 05th June 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test in Bhopal

A medic wearing a PPE kit collects a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test. (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Perturbed over the rising COVID-19 infection among the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) across the country, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued an advisory to the states for ensuring their timely testing, treatment and vaccination.

Taking suo-motu cognisance of media reports on detection of coronavirus cases in the vulnerable communities, NHRC's Secretary General Bimbadhar Pradhan has asked the states, including Odisha, for implementation of its recommendations and submit an action taken report within four weeks.

The apex human rights panel has directed the states to conduct frequent RT-PCR testing drive at doorstep while ensuring prompt delivery of reports with priority to be given to the PVTGs.

The states have been asked to ensure vaccination of all the PVTGs within 60 days by sending mobile medical teams, deployment of dedicated team of doctors/paramedic staff, supply of COVID medical kits, awareness campaigns across residential vicinities in the local dialect and regular check on maintenance of proper hygiene and sanitation.

The states can use drones to render essential medical kit to avoid human contact and ensure that all expenses for treatment of COVID patients belonging to the PVTGs are borne by the State government besides introducing strict guidelines for entry and exit of outsiders in areas inhabited by the communities.

The NHRC has also instructed to ensure doorstep delivery of free dry rations among the PVTGs households. "Many of the vulnerable groups have already been struggling against extinction and if Covid infects them, they will not be able to survive, which will be a great loss for the humanity and diversity of the human race," the Commission observed.

Besides, uninterrupted transfer of scholarships, monthly cash entitlement and pension distribution through direct benefit transfer equivalent to payments made under MGNREGS as an income guarantee assistance for loss of income during the pandemic need to be ensured, Pradhan stated.

The states have been directed to open a special round-the-clock helpline at district control room dedicated exclusively for addressing Covid related concerns of the PVTGs and submit monthly reports to the NHRC till the end of the pandemic. Odisha has 13 PVTGs across 14 districts and 230 tribals among them have tested positive for the virus so far.

Vulnerable Communities

  • 10.4 crore STs in country

  • 75 PVTGs with a population  less than 1 lakh marginalised 

  • Odisha has 13 such groups  in 14 districts 

  • 230 tribals have tested positive for virus so far

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus NHRC Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp