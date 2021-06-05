STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa government seeks data on students orphaned due to COVID-19

Published: 05th June 2021 01:39 PM

COVID kids, COVID screening

Representational photo (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa education department on Saturday directed its affiliated academic institutes in the state to provide information about the students, who have lost either one or both their parents due to COVID-19.

Director of education, D R Bhagat, issued a circular to this effect, asking the institutes to compile a data of such students and submit it to the department by Monday.

"Due to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases recently, many children have been orphaned or have lost either of their parents due to the pandemic," the circular said.

"The service providers might find it challenging to support children in institutions with psychosocial and mental health care needs. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in New Delhi has asked the department to submit the information to be uploaded on the 'Baal Swaraj Portal'," it added.

The coronavirus case count in Goa till Friday evening was 1,58,423, while the death toll was 2,727.

