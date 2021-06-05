HC clears decks for recruitment of 1.25 lakh teachers in Bihar; 4 per cent quota for persons with disability

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: After waiting for almost two years, the Bihar government will start receiving application for recruitment of nearly 1.25 lakh teachers in government-run schools.

On Thursday, a bench of Patna High Court gave the green signal to the state government to start the restoration process after hearing a petition challenging the recruitment of teachers.

The National Federation of the Blind-Bihar had filed a petition challenging the recruitment process of teachers alleging that no reservation was granted for the differently-abled aspirants.

As a result, the recruitment was stalled for two years. The matter was taken up in the Patna High Court.

Finally, the court directed the state government to ensure four per cent reservation for the differently-abled and visually impaired candidates and grant them 15 days to apply.

On Friday, education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that the process has been started to publish the merit list, keeping the high court's decsion to grant 4 per cent reservation to the differently-abled and visually impaired in mind.

"We have moved the recruitment process of physically challenged aspirants who were left last time from applying for the jobs. We will tentatively start receiving the applications from June 9 by offline and online modes. A time of 15 days has been granted following the court’s direction. We will continue receiving applications," claimed Chaudhary.

Now, the differently-abled and visually impaired candidates, who could not apply in 2019, will be able to apply for recruitment from June 9.

Meanwhile, the education minister told the media that a new advertisement of Covid-19 vaccines for physically challenged candidates will be published both offline and online after June 8.

He also hoped that if no unforeseen crisis hit the state, the entire recruitment for 1.25 lakh teachers in the government-run primary to high schools will be completed in next 2 to 3 months.

Around 90,000 teachers for primary and 30,000 for middle schools would be among the 1.25 lakh recruitments.