STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Jammu & Kashmir begins compiling list of COVID-19 orphans for education grant

Secretary of the social welfare department Sheetal Nanda said that the UT's deputy commissioners have been asked to submit the list to the department by June 20.

Published: 05th June 2021 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  With COVID-19 wreaking havoc on many families, snatching both parents in several cases, the Jammu and Kashmir administrator has directed all the 20 deputy commissioners (DC) to compile a list of children orphaned by the pandemic in the Union Territory. 

Secretary of the social welfare department Sheetal Nanda told The New Indian Express that the DCs have been asked to submit the list to the department by June 20. 

Last week, the J&K Administrative Council, headed by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, had approved the grant of financial relief through the Special Assistance Scheme for COVID mortalities (SASCM/Saksham) to extend scholarship to students, who have lost their parents or earning legal guardians to the pandemic.

The special financial assistance applies only to the domiciles of the Union Territory. The special scholarship will be paid annually at the rate of Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000 through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to children studying up to Class 12 and in colleges, respectively.

Director of the social welfare department of Kashmir Bashir Ahmad said a joint account will be opened for the transfer of scholarship and the beneficiary can operate the account through his/her legal guardian till such time he/she becomes eligible to operate the account independently.

He added that the scholarship will be released at the start of the academic year. "The amount will be deposited in their bank accounts through DBT," Ahmad said. He said for the children who are too young to go to school, the scholarship shall become operative from the date they are admitted to a school.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID orphans Kashmir COVID orphans
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp