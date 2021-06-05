STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra government fixes black fungus treatment rates in private hospitals

The state government has decided to make treatment of black fungus free in government hospitals under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Health Scheme.

Published: 05th June 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

A patient being checked for black fungus at a hospital in Navi Mumbai

A patient being checked for black fungus at a hospital in Navi Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: In view of the increasing black fungus (Mucormycosis) cases, the Maharashtra government has fixed medical treatment charges for private hospitals. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray cleared a notification of the health department fixing the rate cards for private hospitals on Friday.

The state government said that post-COVID complications are increasing mainly among the co-morbidity cases and the black fungus disease has been identified among the diabetic, who recently recovered from COVID.

The rates are: Rs 4,000 per bed for Class A city hospitals, Rs 3,000 for Class B city hospitals and Rs 2,400 for Class C city hospitals. "Bigger tests and investigations, as well as costly drugs, are excluded from these fixed charges," it said.

"The charges for the ICU without ventilator and Isolation are: Rs 7,500 for Class A city hospitals, Rs 5,500 for Class B city hospitals and Rs 4,500 for Class C city hospitals. The ICU with ventilator and isolation charges are Rs 9,000 for Class A,  Rs 6,700 for Class B and Rs 5,400 for Class C," said the order.

The state government has also fixed the cost of surgeries. There are 28 types of surgeries at Rs 10, 000 to Rs 1 lakh for Class A cities, Rs 7,500 to Rs 75,000 for Class B cities and Rs 6,000 to Rs 60,000 for Class C cities.

Class A cities include Mumbai and metropolitan areas (Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivali, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation area, Ambernath, Kulgaon Badlapur, Panvel Municipal Corporation), Pune and Pune metropolitan area, Nagpur (Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Digdoh, Wadi).

Class B cities include Nashik, Amravati, Aurangabad, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar, Malegaon, Nanded, Sangli. Class C includes cities not included in A and B lists.

Free of cost in government hospitals, says health minister

The state government has decided to make treatment of black fungus free in government hospitals under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Health Scheme. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said such cases are increasing and many are opting for private hospitals for treatment.

"We have received complaints that many private hospitals are charging exorbitantly from black fungus patients. The government has taken a decision to reduce the medical treatment charges," he said.

